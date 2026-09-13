Women's T20 Asia Cup, Shafali Verma slams successive fifties: Stats

India enjoyed the powerplay overs (1-6), scoring 57 runs.

Shafali led the charge with 38 runs off 19 balls.

In the 7th over, Verma smashed Praboda for two fours before completing her fifty in the 8th over off 24 balls.

Both batters continued to make merry and brought up the 100-run stand.

Mandhana too completed her fifty before Shafali fell prey to Praboda.