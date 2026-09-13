Women's T20 Asia Cup, Shafali Verma slams successive fifties: Stats
What's the story
In the final of the Women's T20 Asia Cup, India rode on a superb knock from Shafali Verma versus Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Shafali played an explosive knock of 68 runs off 39 balls. Shafali and Smriti Mandhana added a superb 129-run stand for the opening wicket before the former was dismissed by Chamudi Praboda in the 13th over.
Knock
A quality stand and knock on offer
India enjoyed the powerplay overs (1-6), scoring 57 runs.
Shafali led the charge with 38 runs off 19 balls.
In the 7th over, Verma smashed Praboda for two fours before completing her fifty in the 8th over off 24 balls.
Both batters continued to make merry and brought up the 100-run stand.
Mandhana too completed her fifty before Shafali fell prey to Praboda.
Runs
21st fifty for Shafali in Women's T20Is
Shafali's knock was laced with nine fours and 2 sixes.
In 116 WT20I matches, Shafali has raced to 3,137 runs at an average of 28.77.
She clocked her 21st fifty and also reached 93 sixes.
As per Cricinfo, Shafali has scored 492 runs from 15 matches against SL-W at an average of 37.84.
She clocked her 4th fifty against SL-W.
Do you know?
236 runs for Shafali in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026
Shafali has ended her Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 campaign with a total of 236 runs from 5 matches at an average of 47.20. She clocked her third fifty. Shafali hit 11 sixes and 28 fours, having struck at 171.01.
Record
Fastest fifty record for Shafali
As per Cricbuzz, Shafali has now recorded the fastest fifty (by balls) in the Women's T20 Asia Cup.
Fastest 50s in Women's T20 Asia Cup (by balls faced)
24 - Shafali Verma (IND-W) vs SL-W, Dubai, 2026
25 - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) vs SL-W, Sylhet, 2022
26 - Richa Ghosh (IND-W) vs UAE-W, Dambulla, 2024
Do you know?
Shafali equals Chamari's record
As mentioned, Shafali smashed three 50-plus scores in the ongoing tournament. It's now the joint-most in a Women's T20 Asia Cup edition, alongside as many for Chamari Athapaththu during Sri Lanka's victorious 2024 campaign.
Information
Joint-most 100-plus stands for Mandhana and Shafali
Shafali and Mandhana scripted their 6th 100-plus stand in Women's T20Is which is now the joint-most alongside Esha Oza and Theertha Satish of UAE-W (6).
Record (2)
Another record for the duo
As per Cricbuzz, Mandhana and Shafali now own the highest stand in a WT20I tourney, featuring at least 5 teams.
Highest partnership in a Women's T20I tournament final (min. 5 teams)
129 - Shafali Mandhana, Shafali Verma (IND-W) vs SL-W, Dubai, Asia Cup 2026
120 - Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (WI-W) vs AUS-W, Kolkata, T20 WC 2016
115 - Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney (AUS-W) vs IND-W, Melbourne, T20 WC 2022