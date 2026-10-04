'Didn't get on platter': Sanju Samson on Asian Games gold
What's the story
Indian batter Sanju Samson has made it clear that the team's 2026 Asian Games gold medal was not served to them "on a platter." He said that their experienced players helped them cope with the pressures of a high-stakes final against Pakistan. India defended their men's cricket gold at the continental event after beating arch-rivals Pakistan by 19 runs on Saturday.
Strategic advantage
Experience was key in the final, says Samson
After the final, Samson emphasized the importance of the team's experience in their victory over Pakistan.
He said, "We had a very experienced team. That's where the experience of experienced players comes in."
The wicketkeeper-batter added that they knew how to manage their energy and stay focused even when practices and matches were not happening.
Team composition
Bringing the 'A' team really helped: Samson
Samson also said that bringing the 'A' team really helped in the final against Pakistan.
He said, "Bringing the 'A' team really helped, and that's what happened against Pakistan in the final."
This decision gave India the firepower and composure needed to handle such a high-pressure match.
The Shreyas Iyer-led side entered the tournament with its first-choice players.
Match details
India beat Pakistan by 19 runs in thrilling final
The final match was anything but one-sided. India scored a strong 211 for six, thanks to whirlwind half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma.
However, Pakistan's aggressive response on a good batting surface kept the contest alive till the end.
They managed to score 192 runs for six wickets in a thrilling showdown.
Match reflection
'Played according to match conditions and situations'
Samson acknowledged that the team was aware of the importance of the match but stressed they didn't let it dictate their approach.
He said, "Definitely, it's a big occasion and a big opportunity for all of us to represent our country in an Asian Games final."
But once the game starts, he added, they play according to match conditions and situations.