Asian Games, men's cricket: India beat Pakistan to retain gold

Winning the toss on a tricky pitch, Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first.

The decision paid off as India posted a mammoth total of 211 runs for six in their allotted 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma's explosive half-century and Tilak Varma's late blitz propelled the team to a challenging score.

The former scored 61 off just 28 balls while Varma remained unbeaten on 51 off just 22 deliveries.

Shivam Dube also chipped in with a quickfire 27 runs off 15 balls.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer (21) and Ishan Kishan (20) were the other key contributors.