Asian Games (final): Abhishek Sharma smashes 20-ball fifty against Pakistan

Pakistan's Saim Ayub kept India's openers quiet in the first over, conceding only four runs.

However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi quickly shifted the momentum in the second over with a flurry of aggressive strokes against Saad Masood.

The over yielded 24 runs, including two sixes from Sooryavanshi and a six and boundary from Abhishek.

Pakistan struck back when Ayub dismissed Sooryavanshi for 15 after an attempted reverse sweep resulted in a faint edge caught by wicketkeeper Usman Khan after an initial fumble.