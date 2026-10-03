Asian Games (final): Abhishek Sharma smashes 20-ball fifty against Pakistan
What's the story
In a highly anticipated clash, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma scored a blistering half-century in the Asian Games cricket final against Pakistan. He reached his fifty in just 20 balls, giving India an early advantage after being asked to bat first at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. The match began with India and Pakistan maintaining their no-handshake tradition at the toss. Indian captain Shreyas Iyer and his Pakistani counterpart Sahibzada Farhan went through the formalities without shaking hands.
Match details
Abhishek and Sooryavanshi attack after quiet start
Pakistan's Saim Ayub kept India's openers quiet in the first over, conceding only four runs.
However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi quickly shifted the momentum in the second over with a flurry of aggressive strokes against Saad Masood.
The over yielded 24 runs, including two sixes from Sooryavanshi and a six and boundary from Abhishek.
Pakistan struck back when Ayub dismissed Sooryavanshi for 15 after an attempted reverse sweep resulted in a faint edge caught by wicketkeeper Usman Khan after an initial fumble.
Performance highlights
Indian opener slams 13th T20I 50 in just 20 balls
Despite the early wicket, Abhishek kept India's momentum going by attacking Ayub in the same over.
He hit a six and two boundaries as India scored 15 runs.
The Indian opener continued his assault and brought up a rapid half-century by launching Ahmed Daniyal over the boundary.
The 50 came off just 20 balls, marking Abhishek's 13th T20I half-century for India.
Wicket details
Abhishek falls for 61
Abhishek Sharma's explosive innings finally came to an end as he scored 61 off 28 balls.
After hitting a six, he attempted another aggressive shot against Arafat Minhas but missed it, allowing Usman Khan to complete the stumping.
The southpaw's knock was laced with seven sixes and three fours. India were well placed at 93/3 at the time of his dismissal.
Sixes
400 T20 sixes for India
With his second maximum, Abhishek brought up the milestone of 400 T20 sixes, as per Cricinfo.
Abhishek, who made his professional debut in 2017, took 212 T20s (208 innings) to complete 400 sixes (now 405).
The left-hander now has 6,292 runs at an average of 32.94. With a staggering strike rate of 178.04, his tally includes 10 tons, the joint-most by any Indian in T20s.
The one against Pakistan was Abhishek's 39th fifty.
Stats
Here are his T20I numbers
As many as 134 T20 sixes have been hit by Abhishek's bat for India in T20Is.
Across 62 games in the format, the batter has scored 1,926 runs at an average of 32.64.
He already has three tons and 13 half-centuries.
Abhishek's strike rate of 195.13 is currently the highest in the format (Minimum: 100 runs).
He now has two fifties across five outings against Pakistan.
Twitter Post
A stunning hand from the southpaw!
Extreme Powerplay Mode: 🔛 ⚡— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 3, 2026
Abhishek Sharma went all-in from Ball 1 to set the tone for a high score! 🔥
Watch Pakistan vs India in the 20th Asian Games Gold Medal Match, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #AsianGames… pic.twitter.com/x8mv8jRyCx