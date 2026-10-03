Asian Games: Tilak Varma slams second T20I fifty versus Pakistan

Batting first in the game, India had posted their highest-ever T20I powerplay score against Pakistan at 81/2.

Abhishek scored a quickfire 61 off 28 balls, hitting seven sixes and three fours.

India were placed at 128/4 in 13.1 overs when Tilak arrived to bat.

He attacked bowlers from the outset and took India's total past 200. Alongside Shivam Dube (27* off 15), he added 62 runs.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer (21) and Ishan Kishan (20) also played handy knocks.