Asian Games: Tilak Varma slams second T20I fifty versus Pakistan
What's the story
In the gold-medal match of the men's T20 cricket event at the 2026 Asian Games, India set a challenging target of 212 runs against Pakistan. The innings was propelled by explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma. While Abhishek powered India in the first half of the innings, Varma went berserk toward the end. Here we look at the latter's knock and stats.
Record
A stellar hand from Tilak
Batting first in the game, India had posted their highest-ever T20I powerplay score against Pakistan at 81/2.
Abhishek scored a quickfire 61 off 28 balls, hitting seven sixes and three fours.
India were placed at 128/4 in 13.1 overs when Tilak arrived to bat.
He attacked bowlers from the outset and took India's total past 200. Alongside Shivam Dube (27* off 15), he added 62 runs.
Skipper Shreyas Iyer (21) and Ishan Kishan (20) also played handy knocks.
Stats
Tilak's 10th T20I fifty
Tilak was unbeaten on a blistering 51 off just 22 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes.
The left-handed batter has now raced to 1,719 runs across 65 T20Is at a strike rate of 145.06, as per Cricbuzz.
Tilak's average is also an impressive 44.07. Tilak's tally now includes 12 scores of 50 or more (2 tons).
The southpaw scored his second fifty across five T20Is against Pakistan (206 runs at 103).
Information
5,000 T20 runs loading for Tilak
Overall in the 20-over format, Tilak has raced to 4,987 runs from 173 matches (165 innings) at 41.21. He now owns 30 fifties and 5 centuries. The star batter has completed 242 sixes, as his strike rate is 144.84.
Twitter Post
Brilliant fifty from the dasher!
TV-TOD INNINGS 💥— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 3, 2026
Tilak Varma stepping up and making his presence felt on the biggest stage! 💪
Watch Pakistan vs India in the 20th Asian Games Gold Medal Match, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #AsianGames #AichiNagoya2026… pic.twitter.com/tF655ZUmmy