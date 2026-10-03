Ishan Kishan becomes 2nd Indian with this T20I feat: Details
What's the story
The in-form Ishan Kishan has become the second Indian cricketer to hammer 1,000 runs in a calendar year in T20 International cricket. He achieved this feat during the Asian Games 2026 final match against Pakistan at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, on Saturday. The left-handed batsman joined Suryakumar Yadav in the exclusive list, who scored 1,164 runs in 2022. Kishan, who reached the milestone with his 15th run, scored an 18-ball 20 (3 fours).
Achievement details
Kishan's innings against Pakistan in the Asian Games final
Kishan, who reached the milestone with his 15th run, scored an 18-ball 20 (3 fours).
He was dismissed by Arafat Minhas.
The wicket proved crucial for Pakistan as India lost their fourth batter with 128 runs on the board after 13.1 overs.
Despite his dismissal, Kishan's achievement is a testament to his consistency and prowess in T20I cricket this year.
Comparative analysis
Most T20I runs in a calendar year (Full Member nations)
Kishan's achievement places him third in the list of most runs scored in a calendar year by players from full-member nations.
As per Cricbuzz, he has raced to 1,005 runs in 29 matches at an average of 38.65 and a strike rate of 169.76 with one century and seven fifties to his name.
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan leads the chart with 1,326 runs in 2021. Suryakumar's 2022 run takes the second place.
Stats
Here are his overall stats
Kishan scored a 46-ball 80 against Sri Lanka in his previous outing.
Across 61 T20Is, the left-hander has racked up 1,801 runs at an average of 31.05. His tally includes a strike rate of 146.06.
The one against Sri Lanka was his 13th half-century in T20Is. He also owns a ton.
Overall, in T20 cricket, he boasts 7,394 runs at an average of 31.59 and a strike rate of 144.69.