Ishan Kishan becomes 2nd Indian with this T20I feat: Details 

Kishan, who reached the milestone with his 15th run, scored an 18-ball 20 (3 fours).

He was dismissed by Arafat Minhas.

The wicket proved crucial for Pakistan as India lost their fourth batter with 128 runs on the board after 13.1 overs.

Despite his dismissal, Kishan's achievement is a testament to his consistency and prowess in T20I cricket this year.