Asian Games: Ishan Kishan's timely fifty powers India against SL

According to Cricinfo, Ishan raced to his 13th half-century in T20Is. He also owns a ton.

In 60 T20Is, the left-hander has racked up 1,781 runs at an average of 31.24. His tally includes a strike rate of 146.58.

Ishan also scored his second T20I half-century against Sri Lanka, as his tally reads 245 runs from seven games (SR: 146.7).