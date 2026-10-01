Asian Games: Ishan Kishan's timely fifty powers India against SL
By Parth Dhall
Oct 01, 2026 11:39 am
What's the story
Ishan Kishan's whirlwind knock powered India to 169/7 against Sri Lanka in the 2026 Asian Games men's cricket competition at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. The innings saw Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi open, with Sanju Samson coming at No. 3. While Abhishek and Samson tanked, Sooryavanshi scored a vital 38 (21). With India down to 87/4, Ishan's pivotal 80 (46) paved the way.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
According to Cricinfo, Ishan raced to his 13th half-century in T20Is. He also owns a ton.
In 60 T20Is, the left-hander has racked up 1,781 runs at an average of 31.24. His tally includes a strike rate of 146.58.
Ishan also scored his second T20I half-century against Sri Lanka, as his tally reads 245 runs from seven games (SR: 146.7).