Sanju Samson vs Ishan Kishan: Their T20I journeys

Samson made his T20I debut back in 2015. After having a stop-start career, the Kerala batter finally became India's mainstay opener after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

His successful opening stands with Abhishek Sharma have regularly bolstered India.

As of now, Samson has scored 1,719 runs from 76 T20Is with a strike rate of 158.87. His tally includes 3 tons and 10 half-centuries.