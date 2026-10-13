Hyderabad to deploy 2,200 police personnel for India-West Indies T20I
What's the story
The iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad will host the 4th T20I between India and West Indies on October 14. The Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate has announced extensive security and traffic management plans for the match, starting 7:00pm IST, which is expected to draw around 40,000 spectators. According to The Hindu, 2,200 police personnel and support staff will be deployed for the occasion.
Security measures
A look at the security deployment
The security deployment will comprise five DCPs, five additional DCPs, 15 ACPs, 50 inspectors, and 90 sub-inspectors.
Personnel from various units such as traffic, intelligence, Special Operations Teams (SOT), bomb detection squads, and SHE Teams will also be part of the deployment.
Ten Armed Reserve platoons and another 10 Telangana Special Police platoons will be deployed at the venue.
Traffic control
Traffic management and parking facilities
The police have identified parking facilities for around 8,000 vehicles, 4,600 four-wheelers, and 3,400 two-wheelers.
Heavy vehicles will be diverted at various points, including Nagole U-Turn near Pillar No. 814, Mehfil Junction, and Habsiguda Junction.
Motorists have been advised to take alternate routes suggested by traffic personnel while traveling toward Moosarambagh, Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar.
Monitoring strategy
CCTV cameras and drones will be used for monitoring
The Hyderabad stadium and its surroundings will be monitored via 408 CCTV cameras connected to a control room.
Two drones will be deployed for aerial surveillance, crowd monitoring, and traffic management.
The police will also keep an eye on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook to identify fake ticket sellers and fraudulent booking links/websites trying to dupe cricket fans.
Service extension
Additional services by RTC and Hyderabad Metro Rail
With the large number of spectators leaving after the match, the police have requested RTC and Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities to provide additional services and extend operating hours.
"The requests are subject to operational feasibility, and the police have advised spectators to follow official announcements before planning their return journeys," an officer said.
Information
India lead the series 2-1
India lead the five-match T20I series 2-1 after winning in Lucknow and Indore. The Windies bounced back to win the 2nd T20I in Ranchi. Bengaluru is the host for the fifth and final T20I.