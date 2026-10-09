Shadman Islam completes 1,500 Test runs with 63 vs Afghanistan
What's the story
Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan and Shadman Islam hammered fine half-centuries against Afghanistan on Day 1 of the one-off Test match in Abu Dhabi. The pair added an impressive 124 runs in just under 23 overs before lunch. While Tanzid made a fiery 71-ball 83, Shadman was watchful during his 67-run stay. The latter went past 1,500 Test runs with his second run of the game. Here are his stats.
Knock
Bangladesh openers torment Afghan bowlers
Tanzid started his innings with a bang, hitting Yamin Ahmadzai for two boundaries in the fifth over.
Afghanistan could have claimed their first wicket in the seventh over, but Hashmatullah Shahidi dropped Shadman on five.
The missed opportunity seemed to have fired up the Bangladesh openers as they went after the bowling attack with more intent.
Though Shadman played the second fiddle in the 124-run opening stand, he also played some elegant shots.
The opener further added 60 runs with Mominul Haque before being dismissed.
Stats
A look at his stats
Shadman's 67 off 111 balls was laced with seven fours.
As per Cricinfo, the southpaw has now raced to 1,565 runs across 31 Tests at an average of 28.45.
This was his ninth fifty, as he also owns a couple of hundreds.
While 930 of his runs have come in away Tests at 938, he owns 560 runs at home at 26.66.
Shadman is playing his maiden neutral Test.