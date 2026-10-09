Shadman Islam completes 1,500 Test runs with 63 vs Afghanistan

Tanzid started his innings with a bang, hitting Yamin Ahmadzai for two boundaries in the fifth over.

Afghanistan could have claimed their first wicket in the seventh over, but Hashmatullah Shahidi dropped Shadman on five.

The missed opportunity seemed to have fired up the Bangladesh openers as they went after the bowling attack with more intent.

Though Shadman played the second fiddle in the 124-run opening stand, he also played some elegant shots.

The opener further added 60 runs with Mominul Haque before being dismissed.