Shafali Verma becomes fourth batter with 1,000 WPL runs: Stats 

Shafali Verma , the Delhi Capitals opener, has become the second Indian and fourth overall player to complete 1,000 runs in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The 21-year-old achieved this milestone with her 15th run against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium. Notably, MI's Harmanpreet Kaur was the first Indian to cross this mark earlier this season against the Gujarat Giants. Here are further details.

Milestone Shafali joins elite club with Meg Lanning MI's Nat Sciver-Brunt (1,246) was the first player to score 1,000 runs in WPL history. She achieved this feat last season. UP Warriorz's Meg Lanning also made it to the list, having so far tallied 1,145 runs in the tournament. Harmanpreet has raced to 1,091 runs in the league as Shafali became the latest batter to reach this milestone.

Information A decent hand from Shafali Chasing 155 on a challenging surface, DC were off to the perfect start with Shafali adding 63 runs with her opening partner Lizelle Lee. The former played some shots in the powerplay overs before falling to 29 in the eighth over. Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma trapped her.

