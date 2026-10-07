Shane Bond sacked as Birmingham Phoenix head coach: Here's why
What's the story
Shane Bond has been sacked as the Birmingham Phoenix head coach halfway through his two-year contract, reported Cricinfo. The decision comes after Phoenix's disappointing performance in the men's Hundred tournament, where they finished last with just one win and seven consecutive losses. Despite being disappointed by the early termination of his contract, Bond acknowledged that the team's performance wasn't up to par.
Challenges faced
Injuries, underperformers affect Phoenix's campaign
Phoenix's disappointing season was partly due to injuries to key players.
Meanwhile, captain Jacob Bethell and overseas seamer Mustafizur Rahman were ruled out just before the tournament started.
Moreover, several major signings such as Rehan Ahmed, Donovan Ferreira, Mitchell Owen, and Saqib Mahmood also failed to deliver.
Despite these challenges, Bond confirmed his departure from the team on Wednesday.
Internal strife
Tense atmosphere in dressing room
As Phoenix's losing streak continued, the dressing-room atmosphere reportedly became tense. Some players and staff members withdrew their support for Bond.
He was also vocal about his discontent with the team environment.
After a recent end-of-season review, Phoenix's management, led by Warwickshire director of cricket James Thomas, decided to part ways with Bond ahead of the 2027 season.
Management statement
'Difficult decision' to part ways with Bond, says Thomas
Thomas issued a statement explaining the decision to sack Bond.
He said, "We reviewed all aspects of this season's campaign and after evaluating the review with our board and cricket committee, we made the difficult decision to relieve Shane of his duties."
The Phoenix management thanked Bond for his contributions and wished him well in future endeavors.
Information
Phoenix eye new head coach
The Phoenix management is now hunting for a new head coach, with the player retention window for The Hundred set to open next Friday. Former Warwickshire players Jonathan Trott and Ian Bell could be possible candidates.