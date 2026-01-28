Shivam Dube smashes 15-ball T20I half-century versus New Zealand: Stats

Shivam Dube shone in the fourth T20I against the New Zealand cricket team by scoring a blistering half-century off just 15 balls. The match played at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam saw Dube doing well for India in a chase of 216. The Mumbai all-rounder hit Jacob Duffy for a six over deep backward square-leg off a full toss to complete his 50. However, Dube's 65-run effort wasn't enough as New Zealand completed a 50-run win.

Match impact Dube makes an impact for India Dube walked in when India were 63/4 in the 9th over. He added 19 runs with Rinku Singh before taking control of the show with a neat fifty. He also hit spinner Ish Sodhi for 28 runs in an over. Dube then attacked Jacob Duffy and brought up his fifty off 15 balls in the 13th over. In the 15th over of India's innings, Dube attacked Matt Henry. However, the Kiwi pacer had the last laugh.

Record 3rd-fastest fifty by an Indian batter Dube's 15-ball 50 is now the third-fastest by an Indian player in T20Is. The record for the fastest T20I half-century for India is still with Yuvraj Singh, who scored a 50 off just 12 balls against England at Durban on September 19, 2007. Abhishek Sharma is the second-fastest Indian to score a T20I 50 in 14 balls against New Zealand at Guwahati on January 25, 2026.

Bowling blitz Dube's record-breaking over against Ish Sodhi In the 12th over of India's innings, Dube hit Sodhi for two fours and three sixes. The over produced 28 runs from Dube's bat and 29 overall. As per Cricbuzz, Dube has recorded the joint-third most runs by an Indian batter in an over of a T20I match. Most runs scored in an over by an Indian batter (T20Is) 36 Yuvraj Singh off Stuart Broad, Durban 2007 30 Sanju Samson off Rishad Hossain, Hyderabad 2024 28 Rohit Sharma off Mitchell Stac, Gros Islet 2024 28 Shivam Dube off Ish Sodhi, Vizag 2026

