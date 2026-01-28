Shivam Dube smashes 15-ball T20I half-century versus New Zealand: Stats
What's the story
Shivam Dube shone in the fourth T20I against the New Zealand cricket team by scoring a blistering half-century off just 15 balls. The match played at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam saw Dube doing well for India in a chase of 216. The Mumbai all-rounder hit Jacob Duffy for a six over deep backward square-leg off a full toss to complete his 50. However, Dube's 65-run effort wasn't enough as New Zealand completed a 50-run win.
Match impact
Dube makes an impact for India
Dube walked in when India were 63/4 in the 9th over. He added 19 runs with Rinku Singh before taking control of the show with a neat fifty. He also hit spinner Ish Sodhi for 28 runs in an over. Dube then attacked Jacob Duffy and brought up his fifty off 15 balls in the 13th over. In the 15th over of India's innings, Dube attacked Matt Henry. However, the Kiwi pacer had the last laugh.
Record
3rd-fastest fifty by an Indian batter
Dube's 15-ball 50 is now the third-fastest by an Indian player in T20Is. The record for the fastest T20I half-century for India is still with Yuvraj Singh, who scored a 50 off just 12 balls against England at Durban on September 19, 2007. Abhishek Sharma is the second-fastest Indian to score a T20I 50 in 14 balls against New Zealand at Guwahati on January 25, 2026.
Bowling blitz
Dube's record-breaking over against Ish Sodhi
In the 12th over of India's innings, Dube hit Sodhi for two fours and three sixes. The over produced 28 runs from Dube's bat and 29 overall. As per Cricbuzz, Dube has recorded the joint-third most runs by an Indian batter in an over of a T20I match. Most runs scored in an over by an Indian batter (T20Is) 36 Yuvraj Singh off Stuart Broad, Durban 2007 30 Sanju Samson off Rishad Hossain, Hyderabad 2024 28 Rohit Sharma off Mitchell Stac, Gros Islet 2024 28 Shivam Dube off Ish Sodhi, Vizag 2026
Stats
Dube hammers his 5th fifty in T20Is
Dube's 23-ball 65 was laced with 7 sixes and three fours. He struck at 282.61. With this knock, he has raced to 749 runs from 54 matches (39 innings) for India in T20Is at 28.8. This was his 5th fifty. He has a strike rate of 149.20. The 65 is now his career-best score. Overall in T20s, Dube has amassed 3,706 runs from 192 matches (168 innings) at 30.88. He hammered his 17th T20 fifty.