Shoaib Bashir to retain ECB contract despite limited Test role
What's the story
Shoaib Bashir, the 22-year-old spinner, is likely to keep his England central contract despite making just two Test appearances in the last year. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is expected to announce its centrally-contracted players for the 2026-27 cycle next week. According to Cricinfo, Bashir has taken 24 wickets at 47.70 for Derbyshire this season. Here are further details.
Performance review
Bashir's Test exposure and team dynamics
Bashir was part of England's squad for their summer Test series against New Zealand, where he played two matches. However, he didn't bowl in one of those games.
His chances of selection have decreased after Ben Stokes's international retirement reshaped England's Test team.
Despite this, Bashir is likely to be included in upcoming winter tours with the team.
Tour strategy
Conditions will dictate Bashir's retention
For the South Africa tour (December-January), England may opt for an all-seam attack depending on conditions.
However, they will need some frontline spin options for Bangladesh in February.
This is where Bashir could be in contention despite a quiet first season with Derbyshire.
He was first selected for England's tour to India in early 2024 and served as their first-choice spinner for 18 months.
Setback
Peripheral role since injury
Bashir's career took a hit when he broke his finger during the Lord's Test against India last July.
He has only played twice, including one Test where he didn't bowl a ball, ever since. He was also a peripheral figure during last winter's Australia tour.
Despite these setbacks, the ECB is likely to retain him in their central contract list for the upcoming cycle.
Information
A look at his numbers
As per Cricinfo, Bashir has taken 71 wickets from 21 Tests at an average of 39.42 so far, including 4 fifers. Overall, the English off-spinner has accounted for 114 wickets from 50 First-Class games at 49.52.