Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi feature in NZ T20Is? Shreyas Iyer answers

On the eve of India's series opener against hosts New Zealand in Christchurch, Iyer stressed that the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi has plenty of time to make his mark at the international level.

"It's important that a talent like him (Sooryavanshi) should always be happy around the dressing room," Iyer said.

He added, "He is very young, he has more years to get opportunities."