Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi feature in NZ T20Is? Shreyas Iyer answers
What's the story
Ahead of India's five-match T20I series in New Zealand, skipper Shreyas Iyer clarified that young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait to make the Playing XI. Despite Sooryavanshi's impressive rise in the format, Iyer doesn't see a need to rush his integration into the team. India currently have established and successful openers in Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan is well equipped for the No. 3 slot.
Patience required
More years to get opportunities: Iyer
On the eve of India's series opener against hosts New Zealand in Christchurch, Iyer stressed that the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi has plenty of time to make his mark at the international level.
"It's important that a talent like him (Sooryavanshi) should always be happy around the dressing room," Iyer said.
He added, "He is very young, he has more years to get opportunities."
Limited exposure
Sooryavanshi's limited chances since England tour
The rotation policy for India's top order has been in place since Sooryavanshi made his T20I debut in England.
The team management constantly rotated Sooryavanshi and Samson during the England and Zimbabwe tours.
Samson was "rested" for the Zimbabwe T20Is, where Sooryavanshi was the Player of the Series. The latter was then benched for the Afghanistan and West Indies T20Is.
Learning opportunity
Iyer on Sooryavanshi's overseas exposure
Iyer believes that the experience of touring overseas and getting a feel for different conditions will benefit Sooryavanshi in the long run.
He said, "So, if you see, when he is coming overseas, he will get a fair idea how to play on these particular wickets."
Iyer added that this preparation would help Sooryavanshi guide other team members who are new to these conditions.
Journey
Sooryavanshi's journey so far
Earlier this year, Sooryavanshi became the youngest Indian to play international cricket, breaking legend Sachin Tendulkar's record (15 years and 99 days old).
In Zimbabwe, the left-hander became the youngest man to score a half-century in international cricket.
According to Cricinfo, Sooryavanshi has smashed 246 runs from eight T20Is at an incredible strike rate of 186.36. His tally includes 2 half-centuries.