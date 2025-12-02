Will Shubman Gill be available for South Africa T20Is?
What's the story
Veteran all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to make his return to the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against South Africa, as per ESPNcricinfo. The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, will announce the team on Wednesday in Raipur, where India is currently playing South Africa in their second ODI. However, there are doubts over Shubman Gill's availability for the series due to injury concerns. Meanwhile, the T20I series gets underway on December 9 in Cuttack.
Injury update
Gill's injury and potential replacements
Gill suffered a neck injury while batting in the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He retired hurt and didn't return to play for the rest of the match. The BCCI medical team has diagnosed his condition as a pinched nerve, which will require at least five weeks of rest before he can resume training. In Gill's absence, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal are likely contenders to open with Abhishek Sharma.
Squad considerations
Riyan Parag's potential inclusion in the squad
The selectors are also likely to consider Riyan Parag for a spot in the 15-member squad. Parag is currently captaining Assam at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His inclusion could add more depth to India's already strong T20I team, which is currently ranked first globally. Notably, Parag last played for India in a T20I series against Bangladesh in 2024.
Comeback impact
Hardik's successful return boosts India's T20I squad
Hardik Pandya's successful return to competitive cricket after a two-month hiatus has been a major boost for the Indian T20I squad. He led Baroda to victory against Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring an unbeaten 77 and taking one wicket in four overs. His performance shows that he has fully recovered from the left quadricep injury he suffered during Asia Cup in September.