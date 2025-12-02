Will Shubman Gill be available for South Africa T20Is? 

Veteran all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to make his return to the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against South Africa, as per ESPNcricinfo. The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, will announce the team on Wednesday in Raipur, where India is currently playing South Africa in their second ODI. However, there are doubts over Shubman Gill 's availability for the series due to injury concerns. Meanwhile, the T20I series gets underway on December 9 in Cuttack.

Injury update Gill's injury and potential replacements Gill suffered a neck injury while batting in the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He retired hurt and didn't return to play for the rest of the match. The BCCI medical team has diagnosed his condition as a pinched nerve, which will require at least five weeks of rest before he can resume training. In Gill's absence, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal are likely contenders to open with Abhishek Sharma.

Squad considerations Riyan Parag's potential inclusion in the squad The selectors are also likely to consider Riyan Parag for a spot in the 15-member squad. Parag is currently captaining Assam at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His inclusion could add more depth to India's already strong T20I team, which is currently ranked first globally. Notably, Parag last played for India in a T20I series against Bangladesh in 2024.