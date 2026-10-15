Smriti Mandhana: Decoding her stats in home T20Is
What's the story
India are set to face Zimbabwe in a three-match Women's T20I series, starting October 16. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, will be hosting the matches. India's newly appointed white-ball skipper Smriti Mandhana will be aiming to make her presence felt. Mandhana, who is the leading scorer in WT20Is, has a decent record on home soil. We present the numbers.
Information
Mandhana averages 29.73 in home T20Is
As per Cricinfo, in 50 home matches, Mandhana has accumulated 1,338 runs at an average of 29.73. She has struck 12 fifties with the best of 80. Her strike rate is 125.04.
Numbers
A look at Mandhana's overall numbers
In 179 matches, Mandhana owns a staggering 4,867 runs at an average of 31.
In addition to 37 fifties, she has hit 2 centuries.
Her strike rate reads 127.47. Mandhana is one shy of 650 fours.
Meanwhile, in the 2026 calendar year, Mandhana has amassed 765 runs from 22 matches at 38.25 (100s: 1, 50s: 5).
She is currently the 5th-highest scorer.