Smriti Mandhana: Decoding her stats in home T20Is

In 179 matches, Mandhana owns a staggering 4,867 runs at an average of 31.

In addition to 37 fifties, she has hit 2 centuries.

Her strike rate reads 127.47. Mandhana is one shy of 650 fours.

Meanwhile, in the 2026 calendar year, Mandhana has amassed 765 runs from 22 matches at 38.25 (100s: 1, 50s: 5).

She is currently the 5th-highest scorer.