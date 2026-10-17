Sony Sports to air India A's New Zealand tour: Details
What's the story
Sony Sports is set to broadcast the three four-day matches that India A will play in New Zealand. The series is part of a shadow tour ahead of the senior Indian team's Test series later this year. The Dhruv Jurel-led India A side will play from October 24, October 31, and November 7. Here are further details.
Broadcast details
First for India A matches in NZ
Sony Sports, which holds the rights for Indian cricket in New Zealand, will not just broadcast the matches but also produce them. This is a first for India A tour games in New Zealand.
The decision to telecast these matches could be due to the presence of several star players in the squad.
Schedule
Broadcast details and timings
The matches will be held at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, Hagley Oval in Christchurch, and again at Bert Sutcliffe Oval. They will start at 3:30am IST.
Sony Sports has confirmed that all three matches will be broadcast live.
The network will also air other India matches on the tour, including five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests.
Information
A look at India A squad
India A squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (captain and wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sai Sudarsan, Yash Rathod, and Mukesh Kumar.