Sophie Ecclestone owns third-most wickets for England in WODIs

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone added another feather to her cap on October 7. She has become the third-highest wicket-taker for her country in Women's ODIs. Ecclestone reached the landmark in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup encounter against Bangladesh in Guwahati. She took three wickets as England bowled Bangladesh out for 178. They later won by four wickets.

Match impact Ecclestone shines with three wickets against Bangladesh In the WODI World Cup match against Bangladesh, Ecclestone took three crucial wickets. She dismissed Sharmin Akhter for 30, bowled out Fahima Khatun for seven, and sent Nahida Akter back to the pavilion for one run. She was the pick of England's bowlers, taking 3/24 in 10 overs. Her tally includes three maiden overs.

Record achievement Third-most wickets for England With her latest feat, Ecclestone has surpassed Laura Marsh to become the third-highest wicket-taker for England in WODIs. She now trails only Katherine Sciver-Brunt (170 wickets) and Jenny Gunn (136 wickets) on the all-time list. In 70 WODIs, Ecclestone has raced to 130 wickets at an incredible average of 19.36. Her tally includes 3 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers. Ecclestone's economy rate in the format reads 3.65.