IPL 2027: GT to acquire Harshal Patel in all-cash deal

The upcoming trade will mark the fifth franchise for Harshal since his IPL debut in 2012.

He has previously represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and SRH over the last two seasons.

SRH had acquired Harshal at the 2025 mega auction for ₹8 crore.

In his first season with them, he took 16 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.80.