IPL 2027: GT to acquire Harshal Patel in all-cash deal
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are all set to trade two-time IPL Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel to Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the 2027 season. The deal, which is an all-cash transaction, will see GT acquire Harshal for ₹4 crore. This amount is half of what SRH had paid during the 2025 mega auction. With this move, GT's auction purse will be reduced by ₹4 crore.
Career trajectory
Fifth franchise for Harshal
The upcoming trade will mark the fifth franchise for Harshal since his IPL debut in 2012.
He has previously represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and SRH over the last two seasons.
SRH had acquired Harshal at the 2025 mega auction for ₹8 crore.
In his first season with them, he took 16 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.80.
Reduced participation
His best seasons in IPL
In IPL 2026, Harshal's role was reduced as SRH opted for uncapped Indian players Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain.
He played just five matches and went wicketless at an economy rate of 10.82.
Harshal's best seasons were in 2021 with RCB when he took 32 wickets and in 2024 with PBKS when he took another 24 wickets, finishing as the leading wicket-taker both times.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dwayne Bravo, and Kagiso Rabada are the only other bowlers to win the Purple Cap in multiple IPL seasons.
Homecoming
Harshal to join GT's established fast-bowling unit
The trade gives Harshal, who turns 36 this month, a chance to represent his home team.
He hails from Ahmedabad and moved to Gujarat a few years ago for domestic cricket.
At GT, he will join an established fast-bowling unit including Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Jason Holder.
Known for his slower deliveries, Harshal averages 24.68 in the IPL, having claimed 151 wickets from 124 games.
His economy rate is on the higher side (8.92).