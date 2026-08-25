SL-IND, 2nd Test: Will rain play part on Day 3?
What's the story
Team India is in a strong position in the second Test match against Sri Lanka. However, the weather could play a major role on Day 3 in Colombo. Play was interrupted several times on Monday due to overcast conditions. According to Accuweather, Tuesday's weather forecast predicts cloudy skies with rain showers likely in the morning. The temperature is expected to be around 31°C with an 82% chance of precipitation.
Weather outlook
What does the weather hold for Day 3?
The afternoon weather is expected to remain similar with a 56% chance of rain.
In the evening, the likelihood of precipitation increases to 86%, with cloud cover at around 98% and humidity levels reaching up to 79%.
These conditions could significantly impact the course of the match on Day 3.
Player spotlight
Dhruv Jurel's 2nd Test century puts India in command
On Day 2 of the second Test, Dhruv Jurel made history by becoming only the second Indian batter to score a Test century at No. 7 or lower in Sri Lanka.
He remained unbeaten on 115 as India declared their innings at 503/9, putting them in a commanding position.
Rishabh Pant (63) also registered a fine fifty on the rain-hit day.
Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal (117), Shubman Gill (50), and Ravindra Jadeja (43) had helped India finish Day 1 at 300/6.
Match dynamics
India eye 1st-innings lead as Sri Lanka struggle
After Jurel's century, India declared their innings, calling Sri Lanka to bat in a difficult phase.
The hosts lost two wickets for just eight runs at the end of Day 2.
Lahiru Udana was dismissed for one while Manav Suthar trapped Prabath Jayasuriya LBW for two as they slipped to 8/2.
On Day 3, India will look to dismiss the remaining Sri Lankan batters as soon as possible and secure a massive first-innings lead.
Notably, they are 1-0 up in the series.