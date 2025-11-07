Smith will replace Jack Edwards, the official captain of NSW

Sheffield Shield: Steve Smith to lead NSW ahead of Ashes

Star batter Steve Smith will lead New South Wales (NSW) against Victoria in the Sheffield Shield, Australia's premier First-Class competition. He is replacing Jack Edwards, who is the official captain of NSW. However, he was happy to accommodate the switch for a one-off game. This will be Smith's first time captaining NSW in eight years, according to ESPNcricinfo. Notably, Smith will also lead Australia in the first Ashes Test in place of the injured Pat Cummins.