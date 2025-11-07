WPL: Why UP Warriorz released star all-rounder Deepti Sharma
What's the story
Deepti Sharma, the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup Player of the Tournament, was recently released by her Women's Premier League (WPL) team, UP Warriorz. Deepti was instrumental in India's World Cup victory with her all-round performance. She recorded a half-century and a fifer in the final against South Africa. Notably, the Indian all-rounder also won the player-of-the-tournament award for WPL 2024.
Franchise approach
Coach Nayar explains decision to release Deepti
All five franchises have announced their retention lists ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction. UP Warriorz coach Abhishek Nayar explained UPW's decision to release Deepti. "The thought from the franchise was to go in with a clean slate," Nayar told JioStar. He added that the aim is to "have as much money in the purse as possible, not just for acquiring potential championship-winning players but also getting back some of these players at auction."
Details
Key details about retention
As per the WPL retention rules, franchises can retain a maximum of three capped Indian players, two overseas players, and two uncapped Indian players. If a franchise wants to retain five players, at least one should be an uncapped Indian player. The WPL had also announced the guideline prices for retention slabs: ₹3.5 crore (Player 1), ₹2.5 crore (Player 2), ₹1.75 crore (Player 3), ₹1 crore (Player 4), and ₹50 lakh (Player 5).
Record achievement
Historic World Cup campaign for Deepti
Deepti scripted history by becoming the first cricketer, male or female, to score a half-century and take five wickets in a knock-out match of the Women's World Cup. The 27-year-old all-rounder scored a brilliant 58 runs and took five wickets for 39 runs against South Africa, leading India to victory by 52 runs. Deepti's all-round brilliance earned her the Player of the Tournament award as she finished with 215 runs and 22 wickets.
Information
How Deepti has fared in WPL
As of now, Deepti has scored 507 runs from 25 WPL matches at an average of 28.16. Her tally includes three half-centuries. The all-rounder has also snapped up 27 wickets at 29.29 with her off-spin. She played each of her first three seasons with UPW.