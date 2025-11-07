Bumrah snubbed as Ashwin names India's biggest strengths in T20Is

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has named Varun Chakravarthy and Abhishek Sharma as significant threats for rival teams in India's T20I squad. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performances since his debut in 2016, Ashwin has highlighted these two players. He made this assertion while speaking on his YouTube channel. Notably, Chakravarthy and Abhishek have been phenomenal in the format in the last couple of years.

Tactical analysis Ashwin's take on India's strengths Ashwin said, "If any team wants to win the T20 World Cup in India, they will have to master two factors." He added, "I was saying until now that handling Jasprit Bumrah is crucial. But I will say right now, the way I have seen Tim David handle Varun Chakravarthy, I am thinking teams will gun for Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy if they have to get past India."

Anticipated tactics Short-ball strategy against Abhishek Sharma Ashwin also predicted that teams might use Australia's short-ball strategy against Abhishek Sharma. He said, "Against Abhishek Sharma, they will see this plan Australia has used against him in this series, and they will imbibe that." Ashwin further added that whoever is coming for the World Cup will prepare similarly against Varun Chakravarthy to gain an edge in the tournament.