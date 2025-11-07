Bumrah snubbed as Ashwin names India's biggest strengths in T20Is
What's the story
Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has named Varun Chakravarthy and Abhishek Sharma as significant threats for rival teams in India's T20I squad. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performances since his debut in 2016, Ashwin has highlighted these two players. He made this assertion while speaking on his YouTube channel. Notably, Chakravarthy and Abhishek have been phenomenal in the format in the last couple of years.
Tactical analysis
Ashwin's take on India's strengths
Ashwin said, "If any team wants to win the T20 World Cup in India, they will have to master two factors." He added, "I was saying until now that handling Jasprit Bumrah is crucial. But I will say right now, the way I have seen Tim David handle Varun Chakravarthy, I am thinking teams will gun for Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy if they have to get past India."
Anticipated tactics
Short-ball strategy against Abhishek Sharma
Ashwin also predicted that teams might use Australia's short-ball strategy against Abhishek Sharma. He said, "Against Abhishek Sharma, they will see this plan Australia has used against him in this series, and they will imbibe that." Ashwin further added that whoever is coming for the World Cup will prepare similarly against Varun Chakravarthy to gain an edge in the tournament.
Match recap
India beat Australia in 4th T20I to take series lead
Speaking of the national team's current assignments, India recently beat Australia in the fourth T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The Indian side defended a total of 167 runs, having bundled out Australia for just 119 runs in 18.2 overs. Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/3 in just 1.2 overs, while Shivam Dube (2/20) and Axar Patel (2/20) took two wickets each.