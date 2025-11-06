India beat Australia in Queensland T20I, take 2-1 lead: Stats

A comprehensive bowling display led India to victory against Australia in the 4th T20I at Carrara Oval. Chasing 168, Australia were cruising on 67/1 before the Indian bowlers struck in phases. The hosts perished for 119. Australia earlier kept India at bay (167/8), with Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa taking three wickets each. Axar Patel and Shubman Gill played crucial knocks for India.

India innings India falter after positive start Being invited to bat, India saw a 56-run stand between openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Despite losing Abhishek and No. 3 batter Shivam Dube, Gill held his fort. He took India past 100 with Suryakumar Yadav. However, Ellis and Zampa triggered India's middle-order collapse. The visitors were down from 121/2 to 136/6. Axar Patel's 11-ball 21* later powered India to a challenging total.

Bowling Ellis, Zampa take three-fers Ellis was Australia's standout bowler, taking 3/21. His usual variations proved effective against the Indian batsmen. The Aussie pacer dismissed Dube (22), Gill (46), and Washington Sundar (12). Zampa also had a major impact, picking up three wickets despite conceding 45 runs from his four overs. He dismissed the dangerous Abhishek (28) before removing Tilak Varma (5) and Jitesh Sharma (3).

Milestone Ellis reaches 50 T20I wickets Ellis, who made his T20I debut in August 2021, has completed 50 wickets in the format. He became only the fifth Australian with this feat, joining Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins. In 31 T20Is, Ellis now has 50 wickets at a remarkable average of 17.48. His tally includes a four-wicket haul. Notably, 16 of his wickets have come against India.

Information Most wickets in 2025 Australia-India T20I series Ellis has been in sublime form in the ongoing T20I series against India. He is currently the leading wicket-taker, having recorded nine scalps from four innings at an average of 11.44. He returned 3/36 against India in Hobart.

Information Zampa gets to 134 wickets On the other hand, Zampa, the highest wicket-taker for Australia in T20Is, now has 134 scalps at 21.24. In 107 matches, the wrist-spinner has an economy rate of 7.37. His tally includes a fifer.

Information India take 2-1 lead As mentioned, India now have a 2-1 lead over Australia in the five-match T20I series. The series opener in Canberra was washed out, while Australia won the MCG T20I. India have bounced back with two successive wins, in Hobart and Queensland.

Australia How Australia's innings panned out Australia also had a positive start; however, they were down to 67/2 in the ninth over. They started to crumble under the pressure. Besides Mitchell Marsh (30) and Matthew Short (25), none of the Aussie batters scored 20-plus runs. Although Australia had Glenn Maxwell for this game, he was knocked over by Varun Chakaravarthy. Meanwhile, a well-set Marcus Stoinis fell to Sundar.

Bowling Sundar stands out with three wickets Sundar was impressive with his three wickets for just three runs in 1.2 overs. He dismissed Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, and Adam Zampa. Sundar was also on a hat-trick in the 17th over. While Shivam Dube (2/20 in two overs) and Axar Patel (2/20 in four overs) also made their mark with two wickets each, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Chakravarthy scalped a wicket each.