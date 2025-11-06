2nd T20I: Sodhi, Santner shine against West Indies with three-fers
What's the story
New Zealand beat West Indies in the 2nd T20I at Eden Park. Being invited to bat, NZ racked up 207/5 on the back of Mark Chapman's blistering knock. A concerted bowling effort later helped NZ restrict WI to 93/6. Despite the heroics of Romario Shepherd and Matthew Forde, WI fell three runs short. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner took three wickets each for NZ.
Chase
How WI's chase panned out
Despite losing Brandon King initially, Shai Hope and Alick Athanaze took WI toward 50 but at a slow pace. With Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner striking in quick succession, WI were in hot water (93/6) by the 13th over. Powell and Shepherd then launched a scathing counter-attack, adding 62 (24). With a maximum required to win on the final ball, WI fell short 204/8.
Spells
Spells of Sodhi, Santner
Sodhi dismissed Athanaze and Ackeem Auguste before knocking over Jason Holder. The wrist-spinner conceded 39 runs from his four overs. Meanwhile, Santner was the pick of NZ's bowlers, also taking three wickets. The left-arm spinner knocked over Shai Hope, also dismissing Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd. The Kiwi captain conceded just 31 runs from his four overs in a high-scoring game.
Numbers
Sodhi gets to 153 T20I wickets; Santer races to 128
With his figures worth 3/39, Sodhi now owns 153 wickets from 129 matches at an average of 22.49. His tally includes 4 four-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, Santner continued with his exploits. The left-arm spinner, who took 3/31, now owns 128 wickets from 119 T20Is at an average of 22.89. As per ESPNcricinfo, against West Indies, Sodhi has bagged 12 wickets. Meanwhile, Santner owns 13 scalps.