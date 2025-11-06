2nd T20I: Sodhi, Santner shine against West Indies with three-fers

New Zealand beat West Indies in the 2nd T20I at Eden Park. Being invited to bat, NZ racked up 207/5 on the back of Mark Chapman's blistering knock. A concerted bowling effort later helped NZ restrict WI to 93/6. Despite the heroics of Romario Shepherd and Matthew Forde, WI fell three runs short. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner took three wickets each for NZ.

Chase How WI's chase panned out Despite losing Brandon King initially, Shai Hope and Alick Athanaze took WI toward 50 but at a slow pace. With Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner striking in quick succession, WI were in hot water (93/6) by the 13th over. Powell and Shepherd then launched a scathing counter-attack, adding 62 (24). With a maximum required to win on the final ball, WI fell short 204/8.

Spells Spells of Sodhi, Santner Sodhi dismissed Athanaze and Ackeem Auguste before knocking over Jason Holder. The wrist-spinner conceded 39 runs from his four overs. Meanwhile, Santner was the pick of NZ's bowlers, also taking three wickets. The left-arm spinner knocked over Shai Hope, also dismissing Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd. The Kiwi captain conceded just 31 runs from his four overs in a high-scoring game.