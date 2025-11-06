Washington Sundar records career-best T20I figures, reaches 50 wickets

In a low-scoring encounter, India defeated Australia by 48 runs in the 4th T20I at Carrara Stadium, Queensland. Being invited to bat first, India posted a total of 167/8 in 20 overs. In response, Australia were bowled out for just 119 runs in 18.2 overs. Washington Sundar was the star performer with his three-wicket haul that helped seal India's victory. He also completed 50 T20I wickets.

Bowling highlights Australia's batting lineup crumbles under pressure Australia's chase was led by skipper Mitchell Marsh, who scored a 24-ball 30. However, the rest of the batting line-up crumbled under pressure from India's bowlers. Sundar was particularly impressive with his three wickets for just three runs in 1.2 overs. He dismissed Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, and Adam Zampa. Notably, Sundar was also on a hat-trick in the 17th over. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel also made their mark with two wickets each.

Stats Career-best figures for Sundar According to ESPNcricinfo, Sundar recorded his career-best bowling figures in T20I cricket. He also raced past 50 wickets in the format. The Indian all-rounder now has 51 wickets from 56 T20Is at an average of 22.17. His tally includes an economy rate of 6.90. Notably, Sundar has 22 wickets at home, 21 overseas, and eight at neutral venues in the format.