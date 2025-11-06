India's WODI World Cup-winning team meets President Droupadi Murmu
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team, which recently won the 2025 World Cup, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who led India to the World Cup title, presented a signed jersey to the President during this historic meeting. The Indian team met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Wednesday. Here are further details.
Presidential praise
'Have created history, become role models': President Murmu
President Murmu congratulated the team on their historic win and praised them for inspiring young people. "Members of the Indian Women Cricket team, winner of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President congratulated the team and said that they have created history and have become role models for younger generation," read a post from her office on X (formerly Twitter).
Milestone achievement
Indian women's team win first-ever global title
The Indian women's cricket team made history by winning their first-ever global title in women's cricket. In the final against South Africa in Navi Mumbai, India set a strong total of 298/7, thanks to Shafali Verma's 87 and Deepti Sharma's 58. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh also contributed with important knocks. South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt fought valiantly with a century, but Deepti (5/39) helped India secure a 52-run victory, marking their maiden World Cup title win.
Prime Minister's advice
PM Modi gifted special jersey by WC winners
During the meeting, the World Cup-winning team presented a special signed jersey to PM Modi. The jersey bore the name 'Namo 1' and was signed by all members of the victorious squad. Captain Harmanpreet recalled their previous meeting with PM Modi in 2017 without a trophy in hand, making this moment even more special as they returned as World Cup champions.