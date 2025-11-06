Mitchell Santner surpasses 250 wickets in T20 cricket: Key stats
New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner has attained a new milestone in T20 cricket. The left-arm spinner has surpassed 250 T20 wickets. He got to the milestone of 250 scalps with his 2nd wicket in the 2nd T20I against West Indies at Eden Park, Auckland. Santner finished with 3/31, helping his side earn a three-run win. Here are further details and stats.
Santner shines against WI
Santner was the pick of NZ's bowlers and shone alongside Ish Sodhi (3/39). The left-arm spinner knocked over Shai Hope in addition to dismissing Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd. The Kiwi captain had reduced WI to 93/6 in a chase of 208 by dismissing Hope and Chase. With WI fighting back through Shepherd and Rovman Powell, it was Santner who dismissed the former (155/7).
Santner gets to 251 T20 wickets
With this effort of 3/31, Santner has raced to 251 wickets in T20s from 247 matches at an average of 23.97. His economy rate reads 7.14, as per ESPNcricinfo. He owns three four-wicket hauls in T20s. As many as 128 wickets of Santner in T20s have come for New Zealand (T20Is) at an average of 22.89 (119 matches).