Mitchell Santner surpasses 250 wickets in T20 cricket: Key stats

Santner was the pick of NZ's bowlers and shone alongside Ish Sodhi (3/39). The left-arm spinner knocked over Shai Hope in addition to dismissing Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd. The Kiwi captain had reduced WI to 93/6 in a chase of 208 by dismissing Hope and Chase. With WI fighting back through Shepherd and Rovman Powell, it was Santner who dismissed the former (155/7).

Stats

Santner gets to 251 T20 wickets

With this effort of 3/31, Santner has raced to 251 wickets in T20s from 247 matches at an average of 23.97. His economy rate reads 7.14, as per ESPNcricinfo. He owns three four-wicket hauls in T20s. As many as 128 wickets of Santner in T20s have come for New Zealand (T20Is) at an average of 22.89 (119 matches).