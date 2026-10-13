Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal apologizes for unsporting behavior
What's the story
India's top-ranked tennis player, Sumit Nagal, has apologized for a "talking gesture" he made after his first-round win at the Maia ATP Challenger in Portugal. The apology was directed at the local crowd and Portuguese player Henrique Rocha. The incident occurred during a tense match where Rocha had served for the match twice before Nagal staged a comeback to clinch victory.
Gesture explained
Nagal apologizes to Maia crowd
After his hard-fought victory in a nearly three-hour-long match, Nagal made a "talking gesture" that was met with boos from the Portuguese crowd.
The Indian player later took to Instagram to address the incident. He wrote, "To the crowd in Maia, I want to apologize for the talking gesture I made after the match. It was a heat-of-the-moment reaction, and it wasn't the right way to respond."
Respect acknowledged
Nagal respects fans, appreciates their presence
Nagal further emphasized his respect for the spectators who came to watch him play. He wrote, "I respect everyone who came out to watch, and I appreciate you being there."
The Indian player also revealed that he had personally apologized to Rocha after the match.
This gesture showed Nagal's understanding of the importance of respecting both opponents and home crowds, even in heated moments after a closely contested battle.
Career highlights
Nagal's injury struggles in 2026
The win at Maia was a huge boost for Nagal, who had struggled with his form before coming here.
The 29-year-old's 2026 season was disrupted by hip and wrist injuries.
However, he showed signs of revival in June by winning the ATP Challenger 75 title in Targu Mures, Romania.
At the 2026 Asian Games, Nagal was India's last hope for a tennis medal. However, he lost to China's Yibing Wu in the men's singles quarter-finals.
Career
A look at Nagal's career
Sumit Nagal is currently India's top-ranked men's singles tennis player, having reached a career-high world No. 68 in July 2024.
He scripted history by winning the Wimbledon boys' doubles title in 2015. Over eight years later, he broke into the ATP top 100 after winning the Chennai Open Challenger.
At the 2024 Australian Open, he defeated 31st seed Alexander Bublik, becoming the first Indian to beat a seeded player at the tournament. He also competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics.