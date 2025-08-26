How Suryakumar Yadav recovered at CoE: Indian captain opens up

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has opened up on his injury recovery journey, which began shortly after being diagnosed toward the end of IPL 2025. The star batter spent several weeks at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), where he followed a structured rehabilitation process. He praised the world-class facilities and staff for their support that helped him make a strong comeback ahead of the Asia Cup .

Injury details SKY suffered sports hernia during IPL 2025 In a video posted by the BCCI on Tuesday, SKY revealed that he had suffered a sports hernia in his lower right abdomen, which was diagnosed toward the end of IPL 2025. He said he recognized the injury because he had a similar one last year. "So a few checklists were there. I tried those things and then I realized that it's time to go and do a small MRI," Suryakumar explained about his diagnosis process.

Rehab support Customized rehab process Suryakumar further credited the CoE staff for customizing his rehab. He said, "The most important thing for me is when you come here at CoE or when I was here at NCA last year as well, they understood how my body reacts to certain situations... accordingly they planned all the workouts." This individualized approach helped him take "one week at a time" during his recovery process.

Facility praise Unbelievable facilities at CoE Suryakumar called the CoE facility "unbelievable," noting its capacity to accommodate over 30-35 people at a time for training. He also emphasized that rehab is as much about mindset as it is about physical recovery. "The most important thing during a rehab phase is to have good people around you who will guide you really well," he said, adding that he saw this as an opportunity to return as his best self.

Captaincy role SKY to lead India in Asia Cup Now, Suryakumar is not just fit but also India's captain for the upcoming Asia Cup, starting September 9 in Dubai. Suryakumar had stellar season for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. In 16 matches, he scored a whopping 717 runs at 65.18 (SR: 167.91). He became the first player with 700 runs for MI in an IPL season, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. Suryakumar scored 25+ runs in all 16 innings, the most such scores for a batter in a T20 tournament.