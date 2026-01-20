Suryakumar Yadav averages 47.33 vs New Zealand in T20Is: Stats 

The five-match T20 International series between India and New Zealand will kick off on January 21. The series is crucial for both teams as they gear up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Captain Suryakumar Yadav will be keen to regain his form ahead of the mega tournament. On this note, we dissect SKY's stellar numbers against NZ in the T20I format.

Record SKY owns a century versus NZ According to ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar has scored 284 runs across eight T20Is against the Kiwis at an average of 47.33. These runs have come at a stunning strike rate of 153.51. SKY's tally against NZ includes two 50-plus scores, including a brilliant 111* in the 2022 Mount Maunganui affair. Shubman Gill is the only other Indian with a T20I hundred against NZ, having made 126* in the 2023 Ahmedabad affair.

Information SKY vs NZ at home SKY's average against NZ comes down to 32 in home T20Is, where he has tallied 160 in six games. After scoring 62 in his maiden home match against NZ, the Indian batter recorded scores worth 1, 0, 47, 26*, and 24 in the following games.

