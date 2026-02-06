T20 World Cup: Mitchell Marsh reflects on Australia's preparations 

Australia 's final warm-up match for the T20 World Cup against the Netherlands was washed out in Sri Lanka. The match was abandoned after the toss at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, where Australia will open their World Cup campaign against Ireland next Wednesday. The rain disruption came as a disappointment, especially after Australia's recent 3-0 loss in Pakistan.

Captain's confidence We had a few guys missing in Pakistan: Marsh Despite the washed-out match and Australia's worst-ever T20 defeat to Pakistan, captain Mitchell Marsh is still confident. "Look, Pakistan was Pakistan. We had a few guys missing, and we come here with a long lead-in and a good training session yesterday," he said. He added that their late start in Colombo gives them an extra four days of preparation time before their first game against Ireland next Wednesday. "So we will be very well-prepared for our first game," he added.

Team resilience Australia's bowling backup Marsh expressed confidence in Australia's bowling backup, even without their 'big three' pacemen - Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood. "One of the great things about Pat and Josh especially, all being three-format players, is that we've been able to build a lot of depth within our squad," he said. He added that Matthew Kuhnemann has been great for them along with Adam Zampa and some spinning all-rounders.

