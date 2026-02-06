T20 WC: Will Pakistan change 'boycott' stance on India match?
What's the story
The ongoing crisis over Pakistan's potential boycott of the India match in the T20 World Cup remains unresolved, despite no official confirmation from world cricket authorities. However, recent developments suggest a possible thaw in the situation. As per Cricbuzz, back-channel discussions between officials from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are believed to be underway to find a solution for this critical issue.
Ongoing negotiations
ICC deputy chair involved in discussions
ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja is said to be part of these discussions. The goal is to persuade the PCB to reconsider its extreme stance of not playing against India. This comes amid fears of severe repercussions if Pakistan go ahead with their boycott plan. There are also reports that efforts are being made through quieter means to provide an honorable face-saver for the PCB, allowing it to backtrack from its hardline position.
SLC involvement
SLC chairman reaches out to PCB
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has also been reported to be independently working toward resolving this issue. SLC chairman Shammi Silva has reportedly written to the PCB, stressing the potential losses that a Pakistan boycott could cause for both SLC and the country. He also highlighted how such a move could have major financial implications on Sri Lanka's tourism sector. Notably, the India-Pakistan game is scheduled to take place in Colombo on February 15.
ACC dynamics
Tensions between ACC members
Despite SLC's efforts, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has seen some friction between its members. Under PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, the ACC denied a key finance committee position to Sri Lanka Cricket. Two important positions on the finance and development committee were given to UAE and Bangladesh boards instead. Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reiterated his country's firm stance against playing India in solidarity with Bangladesh over their game relocation request rejection by ICC.
Upcoming events
ICC officials en route to Mumbai
ICC chair Jay Shah and CEO Sanjog Gupta have left Milan after attending an IOC session. They are expected to be in Mumbai for the first World Cup game on Saturday, when hosts India take on the US. This could provide more clarity on Pakistan's position in this ongoing crisis.
Row
How the matter escalated
The whole row stems from the BCCI's order to drop Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. This prompted the Bangladesh government to officially announce that its team would not play matches in India. After the ICC rejected a series of requests from the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Scotland replaced the side. On the sidelines of this matter, the PCB showed support for the BCB. The former then announced its decision to boycott the India game.