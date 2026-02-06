T20 WC: Will Pakistan change 'boycott' stance on India match?

The ongoing crisis over Pakistan's potential boycott of the India match in the T20 World Cup remains unresolved, despite no official confirmation from world cricket authorities. However, recent developments suggest a possible thaw in the situation. As per Cricbuzz, back-channel discussions between officials from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are believed to be underway to find a solution for this critical issue.

Ongoing negotiations ICC deputy chair involved in discussions ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja is said to be part of these discussions. The goal is to persuade the PCB to reconsider its extreme stance of not playing against India. This comes amid fears of severe repercussions if Pakistan go ahead with their boycott plan. There are also reports that efforts are being made through quieter means to provide an honorable face-saver for the PCB, allowing it to backtrack from its hardline position.

SLC involvement SLC chairman reaches out to PCB Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has also been reported to be independently working toward resolving this issue. SLC chairman Shammi Silva has reportedly written to the PCB, stressing the potential losses that a Pakistan boycott could cause for both SLC and the country. He also highlighted how such a move could have major financial implications on Sri Lanka's tourism sector. Notably, the India-Pakistan game is scheduled to take place in Colombo on February 15.

ACC dynamics Tensions between ACC members Despite SLC's efforts, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has seen some friction between its members. Under PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, the ACC denied a key finance committee position to Sri Lanka Cricket. Two important positions on the finance and development committee were given to UAE and Bangladesh boards instead. Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reiterated his country's firm stance against playing India in solidarity with Bangladesh over their game relocation request rejection by ICC.

Upcoming events ICC officials en route to Mumbai ICC chair Jay Shah and CEO Sanjog Gupta have left Milan after attending an IOC session. They are expected to be in Mumbai for the first World Cup game on Saturday, when hosts India take on the US. This could provide more clarity on Pakistan's position in this ongoing crisis.