T20 WC final: Should India include Kuldeep Yadav in XI?

India's bowling combination has become a major talking point as they prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand. The team management is weighing whether to include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI or stick with Varun Chakaravarthy, who has been India's main mystery spinner throughout the tournament. Chakravarthy has endured a poor run in the second half of the tourney, raising questions about his place in the final match. Here are further details.

Performance review Chakravarthy's recent spells have raised concerns Despite taking 13 wickets across eight matches in this tourney, Chakravarthy's effectiveness has been questioned lately. He had an expensive spell against England in the semi-final, conceding 64 runs—the most by an Indian in a T20 World Cup match. His economy rate during the middle overs has also gone up over the last three games. In a must-win match against West Indies, he leaked 40 runs in four overs and gave away 35 runs in four overs against Zimbabwe.

Performance A tournament of two halves for the spinner It has been a tournament of two halves for Chakravarthy. In the league stage, the mystery spinner claimed nine wickets across four games at a brilliant economy of 6.88. Three of India's matches in this stage was against associate nations. However, his next four outings have resulted in just four wickets and an economy of 11.62. The oppostion in these games were South Africa, Zimbabwe, West Indies, and England.

Game changer Dropping Chakravarthy for Kuldeep could be a game-changing move Dropping Chakravarthy for Kuldeep could be a game-changing move. Kuldeep has a stellar record in T20Is and his ability to use flight and larger boundaries to his advantage makes him an ideal candidate for this surface. The left-arm wrist-spinner, who is widely regarded as the best all-format spinner going around, boasts 95 T20I wickets at 13.74 with his economy being 6.95.

