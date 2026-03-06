T20 WC final: Should India include Kuldeep Yadav in XI?
What's the story
India's bowling combination has become a major talking point as they prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand. The team management is weighing whether to include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI or stick with Varun Chakaravarthy, who has been India's main mystery spinner throughout the tournament. Chakravarthy has endured a poor run in the second half of the tourney, raising questions about his place in the final match. Here are further details.
Performance review
Chakravarthy's recent spells have raised concerns
Despite taking 13 wickets across eight matches in this tourney, Chakravarthy's effectiveness has been questioned lately. He had an expensive spell against England in the semi-final, conceding 64 runs—the most by an Indian in a T20 World Cup match. His economy rate during the middle overs has also gone up over the last three games. In a must-win match against West Indies, he leaked 40 runs in four overs and gave away 35 runs in four overs against Zimbabwe.
Performance
A tournament of two halves for the spinner
It has been a tournament of two halves for Chakravarthy. In the league stage, the mystery spinner claimed nine wickets across four games at a brilliant economy of 6.88. Three of India's matches in this stage was against associate nations. However, his next four outings have resulted in just four wickets and an economy of 11.62. The oppostion in these games were South Africa, Zimbabwe, West Indies, and England.
Game changer
Dropping Chakravarthy for Kuldeep could be a game-changing move
Dropping Chakravarthy for Kuldeep could be a game-changing move. Kuldeep has a stellar record in T20Is and his ability to use flight and larger boundaries to his advantage makes him an ideal candidate for this surface. The left-arm wrist-spinner, who is widely regarded as the best all-format spinner going around, boasts 95 T20I wickets at 13.74 with his economy being 6.95.
Stats
Second-best average in T20Is
Notably, Kuldeep's average of 13.74 is the second-best for a full-member team bowler with at least 90 T20I scalps. He is marginally behind Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who averages 13.73 in the format. 27 of Kuldeep's T20I scalps have come in India at 19.11 (ER: 7.81). Since the start of 2025, Kuldeep boasts 41 T20 wickets at a stellar average of 16.97. His economy is a fine 7.28.