T20 World Cup 2026: Where to watch in your country?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the broadcast details for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. India and Sri Lanka will co-host the tournament between February 7 and March 8. A total of 20 teams will compete in 55 matches during this period. Fans across the globe can catch all the action live on TV, digital platforms, radio, and other emerging formats.

Indian coverage How to watch in India? In India, the 2026 T20 World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live-streamed on JioHotstar (app and website). All matches will be available in five languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Additional regional feeds in Bengali, Bhojpuri, and Haryanvi will also be available on JioHotstar. Coverage for all team India matches, as well as semi-finals and the final, will also be available in Marathi and Indian Sign Language on JioHotstar.

Enhanced viewing Vertical live feed on JioHotstar The ICC clarified that JioStar will also provide a vertical live feed in English and Hindi on JioHotstar for mobile-first audiences. The platform will also offer a 360-degree view and the multi-cam feature to enhance the user experience. Therefore, the viewers can enjoy the live match from different cameras - Hero, Stump, Battery, Field view, and Multi-View.

Information Nationwide screenings in partnership with PVR-Inox JioStar has also partnered with PVR-Inox for nationwide screenings of select matches during the T20 World Cup. This will allow fans to enjoy the thrill of live cricket action on big screens across various locations in India.

International coverage Coverage in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Maldives Star Sports will also be available in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives through its distribution partners across the subcontinent. In Sri Lanka, Dialog TV will provide comprehensive coverage as the official broadcast partner with live telecasts on linear television and digital platforms. For fans in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event will provide live coverage of all matches.

Special coverage Broadcasting details in Australia and Italy As Italy make their debut in the T20 World Cup, Sky Italia will cover all matches along with the semi-finals and final. Fans in sub-Saharan Africa can catch all the action live on SuperSport (TV and digital offerings). In Australia, coverage will be on Prime Video. For all India matches, an additional Hindi commentary feed will be available. New Zealand viewers can catch the action live on SKY Sport.