T20 World Cup 2026: Can West Indies break their shell?

West Indies' ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign will begin on the opening day, February 7. The two-time winners will take on Scotland in Match 2 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The Windies, drawn in Group C, will face England, Nepal, and Italy thereafter. WI, who won their last title in 2016, have been struggling across formats. Shai Hope will lead WI in the impending edition.

Team composition West Indies squad for T20 World Cup 2026 West Indies, who can both stun any side and tank in the group stage, have a mix of youth and experience in their squad. Squad: Shai Hope (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Quentin Sampson, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, and Matthew Forde.

Strength Batting depth a plus point The Windies side has always been known for its explosive batting depth. They have power-hitters in the form of Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, and Sherfane Rutherford. They can score or chase big totals on batting-friendly pitches on their day. Star speedster Shamar Joseph could be their x-factor, while Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, and Roston Chase provide their spin attack the required ammunition.

Vulnerabilities Bowling attack lacks execution As mentioned, the West Indies side is known for its sudden collapses, which was visible in their warm-up fixture defeat against Afghanistan. Therefore, recklessness and unpredictability make this side vulnerable. The Windies batters also look fragile against spin. Despite having pace and variety, the West Indies team has struggled with execution in the final overs. This could be a problem against marquee teams.

