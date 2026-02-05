LOADING...
The Windies, who won their last title in 2016, have been struggling across formats

T20 World Cup 2026: Can West Indies break their shell?

By Parth Dhall
Feb 05, 2026
01:42 pm
What's the story

West Indies' ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign will begin on the opening day, February 7. The two-time winners will take on Scotland in Match 2 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The Windies, drawn in Group C, will face England, Nepal, and Italy thereafter. WI, who won their last title in 2016, have been struggling across formats. Shai Hope will lead WI in the impending edition.

Team composition

West Indies squad for T20 World Cup 2026

West Indies, who can both stun any side and tank in the group stage, have a mix of youth and experience in their squad. Squad: Shai Hope (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Quentin Sampson, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, and Matthew Forde.

Strength

Batting depth a plus point

The Windies side has always been known for its explosive batting depth. They have power-hitters in the form of Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, and Sherfane Rutherford. They can score or chase big totals on batting-friendly pitches on their day. Star speedster Shamar Joseph could be their x-factor, while Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, and Roston Chase provide their spin attack the required ammunition.

Vulnerabilities

Bowling attack lacks execution 

As mentioned, the West Indies side is known for its sudden collapses, which was visible in their warm-up fixture defeat against Afghanistan. Therefore, recklessness and unpredictability make this side vulnerable. The Windies batters also look fragile against spin. Despite having pace and variety, the West Indies team has struggled with execution in the final overs. This could be a problem against marquee teams.

Information

WI's likely XI for opener

Likely XI: Shai Hope (captain and wicket-keeper), Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Matthew Forde, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Akeal Hosein.

