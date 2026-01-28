Aston Villa sign Tammy Abraham for £18.25m: Decoding his stats

Tammy Abraham , the English striker, has signed for Aston Villa from Besiktas for £18.25 million. The 28-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League title challengers. This marks his first move back to England since joining AS Roma in 2021. Abraham was on loan at Besiktas from Roma but now will be heading back to England after Villa agreed to pay the fee of €21 million (£18.25 million) to them.

Past performance Abraham's history with Aston Villa and a promising loan spell Abraham had a successful loan spell at Villa in 2018-19, scoring 26 goals in 40 games and helping them earn promotion from the Championship. He managed 35 goals in 37 Championship matches for Villa. Now, he is looking forward to his second stint with the club. He said, "Some clubs play a big part in your journey and stay with you." The striker added that he has scored goals, faced challenges, and grown as a player and man during his career.

Chelsea Abraham's numbers at Chelsea and his performance on loans away Abraham made 82 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions. The striker managed to score 30 goals. In a defining 2019-20 season, he managed 18 goals in 47 matches. The next season, he scored 12 times in 32 games. Notably, Abraham was loaned out to Bristol City in the 2016-17 season. He bagged 26 goals in 48 games. As many as 23 of his goals came in the Championship. In the 2017-18 season, he was on loan at Swansea City. He scored 8 goals in 39 matches.

Italy His performance at AS Roma and loan spell with Milan Abraham joined Roma for £34 million from Chelsea in August 2021. He scored 27 goals in his debut season from 53 matches, helping the Italian side win the Conference League. The forward was the highest English scorer in a single league campaign in Italy with 17 Serie A goals. He scored nine goals in 54 matches the following season. An ACL injury saw him miss the majority of 2023-24. He scored once in 12 games. Abraham joined AC Milan on loan in the summer of 2024 after making one appearance for Roma. He scored 10 goals in 44 games for Milan.

Information 13 goals in 26 matches for Besiktas in Turkey In the summer of 2025, Abraham joined Besiktas and made an impression for the side since then, scoring 13 times in 26 matches. 7 of his goals came in the Super Lig.