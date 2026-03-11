Tanzid Hasan Tamim slams his fifth ODI half-century: Key stats

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by a massive eight wickets in the opener of the three-match ODI series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The victory was largely due to an exceptional performance from pacer Nahid Rana, who claimed his maiden five-wicket haul. As a result, Pakistan perished for 114. Bangladesh later banked on Tanzid Hasan Tamim's unbeaten 67 off 42 balls, winning by eight wickets.

Chase success Tanzid leads Bangladesh to victory In response to Pakistan's paltry total, Bangladesh lost opener Saif Hassan in the third over. Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed him in his second over. However, an 82-run stand between Tanzid and Najmul Hossain Shanto made the chase one-sided. Shanto's eventual dismissal didn't hurt Bangladesh much. Tanzid returned unbeaten on 67 off just 42 balls, hitting 7 fours and 5 sixes. The hosts were home in 15.1 overs.

Numbers Maiden ODI half-century against Pakistan According to ESPNcricinfo, Tanzid raced to his sixth half-century in ODIs. The 25-year-old opener, who made his ODI debut in 2023, is yet to reach three figures in the format. Across 29 ODIs, Tanzid has racked up 625 runs at an average of 23.14. His strike rate is over 100 (103.47). This was his maiden ODI fifty against Pakistan.

Advertisement