Taskin Ahmed becomes fifth Bangladesh bowler with this ODI record

With Zimbabwe electing to bat, Taskin wreaked havoc on Zimbabwe's top order, dismissing Brian Bennett and Ben Curran in the first seven overs.

Debutant Tafadzwa Tsiga also fell to Taskin after scoring three boundaries.

Craig Ervine and Brendan Taylor later steadied the ship with a 150-run stand. And Taskin finished with figures of 3/44 in 10 overs.