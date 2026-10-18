Taskin Ahmed becomes fifth Bangladesh bowler with this ODI record
What's the story
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed delivered a stunning opening spell against Zimbabwe in Match 1 of the ODI Tri-Nation Series at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Taking three wickets, he rocked the Zimbabwe top order. Despite that, Zimbabwe reached 271/8 and later won by 99 runs. Besides, Taskin became the fifth Bangladesh bowler to complete 140 wickets in ODIs. Here are the key stats.
Spell
Taskin rocks Zimbabwe's top order
With Zimbabwe electing to bat, Taskin wreaked havoc on Zimbabwe's top order, dismissing Brian Bennett and Ben Curran in the first seven overs.
Debutant Tafadzwa Tsiga also fell to Taskin after scoring three boundaries.
Craig Ervine and Brendan Taylor later steadied the ship with a 150-run stand. And Taskin finished with figures of 3/44 in 10 overs.
Milestone
Taskin joins this club
As mentioned, Taskin became the fifth Bangladesh bowler to complete 140 ODI wickets. He joined the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Abdur Razzak, and Mustafizur Rahman.
In 95 ODIs, Taskin has raced to 140 wickets at an average of 28.65. His tally includes 7 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers.
Taskin's 3/44 are now his best ODI returns against Zimbabwe.