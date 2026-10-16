Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / Serbian tennis player banned for 24 years over match-fixing charges
Serbian tennis player banned for 24 years over match-fixing charges
Milicevic has also been fined $70,000

Serbian tennis player banned for 24 years over match-fixing charges

By Parth Dhall
Oct 16, 2026
06:24 pm
What's the story

Stefan Milicevic, a 29-year-old Serbian tennis player, has been handed a massive 24-year ban from the sport. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the same on Thursday. Milicevic was charged with match-fixing and trying to recruit other players into an alleged corruption network. He has also been slapped with a $70,000 fine in addition to the lengthy suspension.

Details of misconduct

Milicevic charged with fixing six matches

Milicevic was accused of fixing six matches. He featured in five of those affairs and tried to fix six more between 2022 and 2024.

The Serbian player mainly competed in lower-tier tournaments but achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 1,338 in 2014.

The ITIA also accused him of recruiting or attempting to recruit several professional players into a network allegedly involved in match-fixing during this period.

Investigation findings

Allegations of recruiting players into match-fixing network

The ITIA claimed that the alleged network led to other players fixing matches. However, it did not disclose the specific matches or identify the other players involved.

Milicevic was accused of failing to cooperate with the investigation and ignoring its findings despite seven attempts by the agency to contact him.

His lack of engagement was cited as a factor in determining how serious his punishment should be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ban details

Milicevic banned from ATP, WTA, and Grand Slam tournaments

As per the terms of his ban, Milicevic is barred from playing in tournaments organized or sanctioned by the ATP, WTA, Grand Slams, World Tennis, or any national tennis association.

He has also been banned from coaching at or attending these tournaments.

Notably, the suspension will keep him out of the sport until he turns 53.

ADVERTISEMENT

Information

Milicevic played at University of Minnesota

According to The Independent, Milicevic played college tennis at the University of Minnesota and served as a coach at DePaul University in Chicago.

ADVERTISEMENT