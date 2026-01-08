India's Tilak Varma ruled out of first three NZ T20Is
Team India batter Tilak Varma has been ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. The matches are scheduled on January 21, 23 and 25. Tilak had undergone a surgery for Testicular Torsion in Rajkot on Wednesday (January 7). The BCCI confirmed that he was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday.
BCCI issued a statement and said Tilak is currently stable and progressing well. "Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory," the statement added. Meanwhile, his availability for the remaining two matches will be assessed based on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases.
