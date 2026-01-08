Team India batter Tilak Varma has been ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

India's Tilak Varma ruled out of first three NZ T20Is

Team India batter Tilak Varma has been ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. The matches are scheduled on January 21, 23 and 25. Tilak had undergone a surgery for Testicular Torsion in Rajkot on Wednesday (January 7). The BCCI confirmed that he was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday.