Tim Seifert hammers 4th T20I fifty versus India: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand opener Tim Seifert scored a quality 62-run knock versus India in the 4th T20I at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Alongside Devon Conway, he was part of a 100-run opening stand after India won the toss and put New Zealand to bat. Seifert looked solid and played his strokes. He was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh in the 13th over with NZ being 126/3.
Knock
A 25-ball fifty from Seifert's blade
Seifert started nicely, smashing Arshdeep for three fours in the 1st over. He attacked Harshit Rana next across the pacer's two overs in the powerplay. In the 5th over, he dispatched Jasprit Bumrah for a six before finishing on 46(21) in the powerplay. The 8th over saw Seifert bring up his fifty off 25 balls, recording the joint-quickest 50 for NZ vs India.
Do you know?
Seifert falls as India hit back with three wickets
India fought back with the wickets of Conway and Rachin Ravindra after the century-plus stand. Seifert too then perished after chasing a short and wide delivery outside off. He was caught at long-off.
Stats
13th T20I fifty for Seifert
Seifert's knock was laced with seven fours and three sixes. With this knock of 62 from 36 balls, he now owns 1,948 T20I runs from 80 matches (75 innings) at 29.96. This was his 13th fifty in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns a strike rate of 143.44. Versus India, he owns 420 runs from 13 matches at 35 (50s: 4).
Information
What are his overall T20 stats?
Seifert, who recently surpassed the 7,000-run mark in T20s, owns 7,081 runs at 28.66 from 306 matches (282 innings). He hammered his 34th T20 fifty (100s: 5). He has also raced to 307 sixes.
Partnership
Partnership feats attained by Conway and Seifert
The partnership between Conway and Seifert is the third instance of New Zealand posting a 100-plus stand against India in T20Is (any wicket). This was also the 2nd century-plus partnership (opening wicket) for the Kiwis against India. Notably, all three of NZ's 100-plus stands versus India have come in India.