England's Tom Banton scores his fourth ODI fifty: Key stats

Banton and Duckett were kept at bay in the first three overs, with England scoring 5/0.

However, the former smacked Dilshan Madushanka for three successive boundaries to get the innings going. He later attacked Eshan Malinga and Asitha Fernando, taking England to 54/0 in 10 overs.

Banton reached his 48-ball fifty before departing. His 50 (51) included 9 fours.