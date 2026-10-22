England's Tom Banton scores his fourth ODI fifty: Key stats
What's the story
Openers Tom Banton and Ben Duckett gave England a fine start in the ODI Tri-Series match against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. The duo added 74 runs, denying the Lankans, who elected to field, a breakthrough in the first 10 overs. The 14th over saw Dunith Wellalage break the partnership, dismissing Banton. The latter departed after scoring his fourth ODI fifty.
Knock
Banton counter-attacks after quiet start
Banton and Duckett were kept at bay in the first three overs, with England scoring 5/0.
However, the former smacked Dilshan Madushanka for three successive boundaries to get the innings going. He later attacked Eshan Malinga and Asitha Fernando, taking England to 54/0 in 10 overs.
Banton reached his 48-ball fifty before departing. His 50 (51) included 9 fours.
Numbers
A look at his ODI numbers
Banton, who made his ODI debut in 2020, now has five 50-plus scores, including a ton.
In 12 ODIs (11 innings), the right-handed batter has raced to 488 runs at an average of 44.36. His tally includes a strike rate of 104.05.
Notably, three of his 50-plus scores have come against Sri Lanka, including a ton. He owns 259 runs at 64.75 against this side.
Information
Banton gets past 1,000 List A runs
According to Cricinfo, Banton also completed 1,000 List A runs with this knock. He now has 1,012 runs from 30 games at an average of 35.62. This includes three tons and seven half-centuries.