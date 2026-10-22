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Home / News / Sports News / England's Tom Banton scores his fourth ODI fifty: Key stats
England's Tom Banton scores his fourth ODI fifty: Key stats
Banton scored a run-a-ball 50 against Sri Lanka (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

England's Tom Banton scores his fourth ODI fifty: Key stats

By Parth Dhall
Oct 22, 2026
03:19 pm
What's the story

Openers Tom Banton and Ben Duckett gave England a fine start in the ODI Tri-Series match against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. The duo added 74 runs, denying the Lankans, who elected to field, a breakthrough in the first 10 overs. The 14th over saw Dunith Wellalage break the partnership, dismissing Banton. The latter departed after scoring his fourth ODI fifty.

Knock

Banton counter-attacks after quiet start

Banton and Duckett were kept at bay in the first three overs, with England scoring 5/0.

However, the former smacked Dilshan Madushanka for three successive boundaries to get the innings going. He later attacked Eshan Malinga and Asitha Fernando, taking England to 54/0 in 10 overs.

Banton reached his 48-ball fifty before departing. His 50 (51) included 9 fours.

Numbers

A look at his ODI numbers

Banton, who made his ODI debut in 2020, now has five 50-plus scores, including a ton.

In 12 ODIs (11 innings), the right-handed batter has raced to 488 runs at an average of 44.36. His tally includes a strike rate of 104.05.

Notably, three of his 50-plus scores have come against Sri Lanka, including a ton. He owns 259 runs at 64.75 against this side.

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Information

Banton gets past 1,000 List A runs

According to Cricinfo, Banton also completed 1,000 List A runs with this knock. He now has 1,012 runs from 30 games at an average of 35.62. This includes three tons and seven half-centuries.

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