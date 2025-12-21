Tom Latham hammers twin hundreds in 3rd WI Test: Stats 

New Zealand declared their second innings at 306/2, giving the West Indies a mammoth target of 462 runs to chase in the third and final Test match in Mount Maunganui. While Devon Conway scored a historic double-century, Tom Latham's century was also instrumental in setting this massive target for the visitors. Both opening batters recorded twin centuries in the game - a first in Test cricket history. Here we look at Latham's performance and stats.

Knock Another fine hand from Latham Conway's historic feat headlined NZ's second innings as he became the first Kiwi to score a double-century and a century in the same Test match. Latham also played an important role with his knock of 101 runs. The southpaw batted with great intent, having consumed just 139 balls. Notably, the NZ skipper had made 137, powering his team to a first-innings total of 575/8. The visitors fought well and managed 420/10 in response.

Elite list Latham joins these names Latham backed his 246-ball 137 in the first innings with a fiery 101 off just 130 deliveries. As per ESPNcricinfo, he became just the seventh NZ batter with twin hundreds in a Test match. Besides Conway, he has joined Glenn Turner, Geoff Howarth, Andrew Jones, Peter Fulton, and Kane Williamson. However, Latham is the first NZ batter to accomplish this milestone as a designated captain.

Partnerships Two massive stands with Conway Latham recorded 190-plus opening stands with Conway in both innings. The first innings saw them record the second-highest opening partnership for New Zealand in Test cricket. Their 323 is only behind the 387-run stand between Glenn Turner and Terry Jarvis against West Indies in Georgetown in 1972. They further added 192 runs in the third innings.

Career 16th Test ton for Latham Overall, Latham raced to his 16th century in Test cricket. He is now the fourth NZ player with at least 15 Test tons, joining Williamson, Ross Taylor, and Martin Crowe. In 91 Tests, Latham has racked up 6,261 runs at an average of 39.62. His tally also includes 31 half-centuries. Latham's best score in the format is 264*. 909 of his Test runs have come against WI at 53.47 (100s: 3, 50s: 4).