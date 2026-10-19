Tri-Nation ODI Series: Ibrahim Zadran falls for 90 versus Zimbabwe

Afghanistan were off to a flier with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Zadran adding 50 runs before the former fell for 25.

Zadran maintained his attacking approach with lovely strokes, reaching his half-century in the 16th over.

Atal (102) and Zadran's partnership was crucial for Afghanistan as it took them near the 200-run mark.

Meanwhile, Zadran fell against the run of play after trying to swing Brad Evans for another boundary.

He departed for 90 off 96 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes.