Tri-Nation ODI Series: Ibrahim Zadran falls for 90 versus Zimbabwe
What's the story
Afghanistan posted a total of 294/10 in their second match of the ODI tri-series match against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi. While the hosts were boosted by Sediqullah Atal's third ODI century, Ibrahim Zadran narrowly missed out on the three-figure mark. The duo shared a massive second-wicket partnership of 140 runs before Zadran perished for 90. Here we look at his knock and stats.
Highlights
A fine hand from Zadran
Afghanistan were off to a flier with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Zadran adding 50 runs before the former fell for 25.
Zadran maintained his attacking approach with lovely strokes, reaching his half-century in the 16th over.
Atal (102) and Zadran's partnership was crucial for Afghanistan as it took them near the 200-run mark.
Meanwhile, Zadran fell against the run of play after trying to swing Brad Evans for another boundary.
He departed for 90 off 96 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes.
Stats
Zadran's 11th ODI fifty
Across 47 ODIs, Zadran now has 11half-centuries to his name besides seven tons.
He has been dismissed in the nineties for the fourth time in his short career, as per Cricinfo.
The 24-year-old, who made his ODI debut in 2019, has now raced to 2,200 runs at a brilliant average of 50.
224 of his runs have come in four outings versus Zimbabwe at 74.66 (100: 1, 50: 1).