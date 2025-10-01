Youth Test: Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 78-ball century against Australia
What's the story
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old Indian cricket prodigy, has made history by scoring a blistering ton in the 1st Youth Test against Australia Under-19. He hammered a 78-ball ton and ended up with an impressive score of 113 off just 86 balls. The young talent's innings included 9 boundaries and 8 sixes, showcasing his exceptional batting skills on Australian soil. India U-19 eventually racked up 428 across 81.3 overs in the first innings.
Batting brilliance
Partnership with Vedant Trivedi bolsters India
Suryavanshi's innings was not just about individual brilliance but also a solid partnership with Vedant Trivedi (140). The duo put up a massive 152-run stand after India were down to 69/2 in the 10th over. The partnership took India's score to a commanding 428 runs. Suryavanshi's knock ended when he was caught by Alex Lee Young off Hayden Schiller's bowling.
Information
Australia U-19 trail by 177 runs
Earlier in the match, being held at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane, Australia were bowled out for 243. India then responded with a mammoth 428. At stumps on Day 2, Australia were 8/1.
Career milestones
Youngest player in Ranji Trophy history
During the preceding 50-over matches against Australia Under-19, Suryavanshi set the record for most sixes in Youth One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The 14-year-old left-handed batsman hit his 39th six, surpassing the previous record held by Unmukt Chand. His knock saw him hammer 70 off 68 balls, a hand laced with 5 fours and 6 sixes, at Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane.
IPL achievement
Other records held by Suryavanshi
Earlier this year, Suryavanshi became the youngest player to feature in the Indian Premier League, having debuted for Rajasthan Royals. The teen prodigy scored a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans, the second-fastest ton in IPL history. He became the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket. In seven innings, Suryavanshi scored an impressive 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55 (50: 1). No other batter who faced at least 100 deliveries in the season had a better strike rate.