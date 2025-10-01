Youth Test: Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 78-ball century against Australia 

Vaibhav Suryavanshi , the 14-year-old Indian cricket prodigy, has made history by scoring a blistering ton in the 1st Youth Test against Australia Under-19. He hammered a 78-ball ton and ended up with an impressive score of 113 off just 86 balls. The young talent's innings included 9 boundaries and 8 sixes, showcasing his exceptional batting skills on Australian soil. India U-19 eventually racked up 428 across 81.3 overs in the first innings.

Batting brilliance Partnership with Vedant Trivedi bolsters India Suryavanshi's innings was not just about individual brilliance but also a solid partnership with Vedant Trivedi (140). The duo put up a massive 152-run stand after India were down to 69/2 in the 10th over. The partnership took India's score to a commanding 428 runs. Suryavanshi's knock ended when he was caught by Alex Lee Young off Hayden Schiller's bowling.

Information Australia U-19 trail by 177 runs Earlier in the match, being held at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane, Australia were bowled out for 243. India then responded with a mammoth 428. At stumps on Day 2, Australia were 8/1.

Career milestones Youngest player in Ranji Trophy history During the preceding 50-over matches against Australia Under-19, Suryavanshi set the record for most sixes in Youth One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The 14-year-old left-handed batsman hit his 39th six, surpassing the previous record held by Unmukt Chand. His knock saw him hammer 70 off 68 balls, a hand laced with 5 fours and 6 sixes, at Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane.