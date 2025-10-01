Abhishek Sharma scripts history in ICC T20I rankings: Details

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma has made history by achieving the highest-ever rating in the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings. His stellar performance during India's semi-final win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup helped him reach a remarkable rating of 931 points, surpassing England's Dawid Malan's previous best of 919 points set in 2020.

Rapid rise Abhishek's stellar run at Asia Cup Despite making his international debut just last year, the 25-year-old has had an impressive run. He was named Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup for scoring a total of 314 runs at an average of 44.85. This performance has not only cemented his place at the top of T20I rankings but also widened his lead over England's Phil Salt by a whopping 82 rating points.

Ranking shifts Other notable gains in T20I rankings Along with Abhishek, other players have also made significant gains in the T20I rankings. Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka has moved up to fifth with a career-high rating after scoring 261 runs at the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, India's Sanju Samson (up eight spots to 31st) and Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (up 11 rungs to 13th) have also climbed up the ladder after impressive performances at the same tournament.

Bowling rankings Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy retains No.1 rank Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has retained his No.1 rank in T20I cricket after taking seven wickets at the Asia Cup. Teammate Kuldeep Yadav, Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, and Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain have all made significant jumps in the latest rankings, with Yadav moving up nine spots to 12th, Afridi climbing 12 places to equal 13th, and Hossain advancing six rungs to 20th.