Abhishek Sharma scripts history in ICC T20I rankings: Details
What's the story
Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma has made history by achieving the highest-ever rating in the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings. His stellar performance during India's semi-final win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup helped him reach a remarkable rating of 931 points, surpassing England's Dawid Malan's previous best of 919 points set in 2020.
Rapid rise
Abhishek's stellar run at Asia Cup
Despite making his international debut just last year, the 25-year-old has had an impressive run. He was named Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup for scoring a total of 314 runs at an average of 44.85. This performance has not only cemented his place at the top of T20I rankings but also widened his lead over England's Phil Salt by a whopping 82 rating points.
Ranking shifts
Other notable gains in T20I rankings
Along with Abhishek, other players have also made significant gains in the T20I rankings. Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka has moved up to fifth with a career-high rating after scoring 261 runs at the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, India's Sanju Samson (up eight spots to 31st) and Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (up 11 rungs to 13th) have also climbed up the ladder after impressive performances at the same tournament.
Bowling rankings
Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy retains No.1 rank
Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has retained his No.1 rank in T20I cricket after taking seven wickets at the Asia Cup. Teammate Kuldeep Yadav, Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, and Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain have all made significant jumps in the latest rankings, with Yadav moving up nine spots to 12th, Afridi climbing 12 places to equal 13th, and Hossain advancing six rungs to 20th.
All-rounder rankings
Saim Ayub dethrones Hardik Pandya for top all-rounder spot
In a major shift, Pakistan's Saim Ayub has dethroned India's Hardik Pandya to become the new No.1 in the all-rounder category for the first time. His stellar performance at the Asia Cup saw him take eight wickets and rise four places overall, with Ayub now leading Pandya by eight rating points.