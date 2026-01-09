Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-finals: Schedule, teams, stats and more

The 2025-26 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy has reached the quarter-final stage. The group stage of this prestigious domestic cricket tournament concluded on January 8, with eight teams qualifying for the knockout stage. The matches were played across Ahmedabad, Saurashtra, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Rajkot. The four quarter-finals will be held on January 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Team performance Unbeaten UP leads the charge into quarter-finals Uttar Pradesh, led by Rinku Singh, was the only unbeaten team in the group stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Other teams that made it to the quarter-finals include Vidarbha, Mumbai, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Punjab, and Saurashtra. The tournament has seen some thrilling encounters and individual brilliance throughout its group stages.

Notable highlights Performance of other teams The final round of the tournament saw some of India's biggest stars in action. Delhi, under Rishabh Pant's captaincy, won six of their seven matches. Punjab and Karnataka are the other teams to secure six wins in the league stage. Saurashtra, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, and Mumbai secured the second place in their respective groups with five wins each.

Upcoming clashes Quarter-final match-ups and schedule 1st quarter final: Karnataka vs Mumbai - January 12, CoE ground 1. 2nd quarter final: Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra - January 12, CoE ground 2. 3rd quarter final: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh - January 13, CoE ground 1. 4th quarter final: Delhi vs Vidarbha - January 13, CoE ground 2. All four games are set to begin at 9:00am IST.

Batters Here are the top batters from the league stage With 640 runs at 91.43, Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal is the leading run-getter of the season. The only other batter to have crossed the 600-run mark is Aman Mokhade of Vidarbha (637 runs at 106.17). Uttar Pradesh skipper Rinku Singh has scored 408 runs in this season with both his average and strike rate exceeding 135. Rinku's teammate Dhruv Jurel has scored 558 runs with his average and strike being 93 and 122.91, respectively.