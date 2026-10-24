Premier League, Aston Villa end Manchester City's winning run: Stats
What's the story
Aston Villa stunned Manchester City with a 2-1 victory at Villa Park, handing City their first defeat of the Premier League 2026-27 season. Nicolas Jackson was the star of the show, scoring both goals for Villa. Erling Haaland managed to equalize for City but it wasn't enough to prevent their loss. The result is massive for Unai Emery's Villa, who once again showed character.
Game strategy
Villa take early lead in the 1st half
Aston Villa, looking for their first home win of the Premier League season, started aggressively.
Their confidence from three consecutive wins in all competitions showed as Jackson capitalized on Marc Guehi's error to score a smart finish.
The first half saw Villa making more tackles than they had in any opening 45 minutes of a Premier League game this season or last.
Match highlights
Haaland equalizes before Jackson scores winner
City looked rushed in the first half, but Rayan Cherki was denied by Zion Suzuki while Iliman Ndiaye hit the post.
Haaland finally leveled for City with a header from Ndiaye's cross.
Despite Suzuki tipping Josko Gvardiol's shot onto the bar, Jackson restored Villa's lead after Donnarumma failed to save his first-time shot from Ibrahim Mbaye's center.
Coach's comments
Enzo Maresca on City's loss to Villa
After the match, City head coach Enzo Maresca said, "You can always do something better but for me when you plan a game, especially against this team, you know you are going to concede some transition."
He added that they lost because they weren't clinical enough in their box.
Maresca also defended Guehi after his mistake led to Villa's first goal.
Information
A look at the points table
After 8 matches, City are placed atop the table. City own 21 points (W7 L1). On the other hand, Emery's Villa have moved to sixth. Villa have 11 points on board. Notably, Villa are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games.
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Here are the match stats
From 8 attempts, Villa had 2 shots on target. City managed 7 shots on target from 15 attempts. In terms of xG, City's 1.79 was superior to that of Villa (0.61). City created 3 big chances with Villa managing one.
Numbers
Key numbers from Villa's win over City
As per Opta, three of City's last five Premier League defeats have come against Villa, while they've lost four successive away league games to a side for the first time since February 2023 against Tottenham Hotspur.
After conceding eight goals in their opening nine matches of the 2026-27 season across competitions, City have since shipped in nine times across their last four games.
Jackson's goal (05:54) is the earliest City have conceded in a Premier League game since February 2025 against Arsenal via Martin Odegaard (01:44).
Haaland
Haaland races to 121 Premier League goals
Haaland has raced to 121 Premier League goals from 140 matches. He also has 24 assists.
Making his 209th appearance for the club in all competitions, Haaland has scored 175 goals.
In the ongoing season, he has 13 goals from 11 matches across competitions, including 9 in the Premier League.
As per Opta, Haaland has scored in each of his last seven Premier League appearances.
It's his joint-longest run in the competition along with between August and October 2022.
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Haaland scores his 4th header this season
Four of Erling Haaland's nine Premier League goals this season have been headers. Only in the 2022-23 season, Haaland has had more in a campaign (7 goals) in the competition.
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Jackson produces the goods
Former Chelsea forward Jackson now owns 28 Premier League goals from 72 appearances. Since joining Villa this summer, he has four goals from 7 league appearances.